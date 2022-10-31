Campaigns Run To Make One Indian Language Enemy Of Another: PM Modi

PM Modi said campaigns are being run to make one Indian language an enemy of another. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Monday said like, in the past, forces that were perturbed due to India's progress still exist and campaigns are being run to make one Indian language an enemy of another.

PM Modi's statement has come in the backdrop of controversy over the recommendation of a parliamentary panel to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central educational institutions.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar.

"Campaigns are run to make one Indian language an enemy of another Indian language. History is presented in a way that people do not get connected with each other but go away from each other instead," he added.

Prime Minister said millions of people in India had to wait for decades for basic needs. He said the smaller the gap in infrastructure, the stronger the unity.

PM said the erstwhile royal families, who ruled for centuries, dedicated their rights to a new system for the country's unity. "This contribution was ignored for decades after independence. A museum will be built in Ekta Nagar, dedicated to the sacrifices of erstwhile royal families," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tribute to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Since 2014, October 31, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as National Unity Day to celebrate his efforts and contributions in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union.

