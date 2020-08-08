Nine Of 18 Plane Crash Victims Hail From Kozhikode

As many as nine of the 18 victims were from Kozhikode.

The passengers killed in the Air India Express crash in Kozhikode have been identified and as many as nine of the 18 victims were from this city, authorities said on Saturday.

Malappuram District official Gopalakrishnan, who released details, said the victims include four children and nine people were from Kozhikode.

Rajeevan Cherakkaparambil (61), Manal Ahamed (25), Sharafudheen (35) Janaki Kunnoth (55), Ramya Muraleedharan (32), Shenobia (40), and Shahira Banu (29) hailed from Kozhikode.

Muhammed Riyas V P (24) was from Palakkad Shaheer Syed (38), Lailaabi K V (51), Shantha Marakkat (59) and Sudheer Variyath (45) hailed from Malappuram.

Pilot Capt Deepak Sathey and co Pilot Akhilesh Kumar were the other two victims.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that out of the 18 who died, 14 were adults and four children.

"Out of the 14 adults, seven are male and others female. Currently, 149 people are in various hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, out of which 23 are in critical condition."