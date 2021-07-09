Calcutta High Court Refuses To Interfere In Fake Vaccination Case Probe For Now

The court said it is not inclined to interfere in the investigation at this stage

The Calcutta High Court has for now refused to interfere in the investigation into the case of fake Covid vaccination camps allegedly conducted by accused Debanjan Deb in the city and its suburbs.

Hearing Public Interest Litigations seeking a probe by a central agency into the matter, a division bench presided by Justice IP Mukerji today said the petitioners may move the court at a later stage if there is any cause of dissatisfaction with the investigation being carried out by the Kolkata Police.

The bench, also comprising Justice Aniruddha Roy, said it is not inclined to interfere in the investigation of the case at this stage.

The Kolkata Police, which arrested Debanjan Deb and several others in connection with the case, has formed a special investigation team to probe the matter.

Hundreds of people, including actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, were injected with the "fake" vaccines at a camp in the city's Kasba area which was organised by Deb, who masqueraded as a Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

He had also conducted similar camps at a college in Kolkata's Amherst Street and in Sonarpur in the South 24 Parganas district.

