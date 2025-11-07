Calcutta High Court Gives Conditional Bail To Convict Suffering From HIV

The Calcutta High Court has granted conditional bail to a man serving a life term after noting that he has been in jail for nearly 15 years and is suffering from HIV, while his appeal against conviction remains pending.

Observing that the "possibility of hearing the appeal in the immediate future is remote," a division bench presided over by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha suspended his sentence until disposal of the appeal.

The bench, also comprising Justice Rai Chattopadhyay, directed that the man be released on bail after furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000 with two sureties of like amount each, one of whom must be local.

According to a report by the superintendent of Jalpaiguri correctional home, where the appellant is lodged, he has served 14 years, 11 months and 24 days in custody.

In its Thursday order, the bench also noted that the conduct of the appellant during incarceration has been good and that nothing adverse has been found against him.

It also noted that the co-inmates have also indicated that the appellant is supportive and have no complaint against him.

The bench directed that the convict will not leave the jurisdiction of Jaigaon police station in Jalpaiguri district without prior permission from the officer-in-charge and that he must report to the officer every month until further orders.

The public prosecutor informed the court that the appellant had rented a room and abandoned it the next day, after which the body of his lady partner was found inside.

The man was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Jalpaiguri sessions court for the woman's murder. The high court said his appeal against the conviction will be heard next March.

