Cafe Coffee Day Founder's Body Found 2 Days After He Went Missing

Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha was the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna.

The body of VG Siddhartha, the founder of the popular chain Cafe Coffee Day and son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, has been found, two days after he went missing from a bridge near Mangaluru in Karnataka. A massive search operation involving multiple agencies was on since Monday evening after Mr Siddhartha went missing. The body was found at around 6:30 this morning on the banks of the Netravati river.

"We found the body early morning today. It needs to be identified, we have already informed the family members. We are shifting the body to Wenlock Hospital. We will continue further investigation," Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said.

VG Siddhartha was last seen on the bridge over the Netravati river in the coastal town on Monday evening, according to the police. In his statement to the police, Mr Siddhartha's driver Basavaraj Patil said they were going to Sakleshpur from Bengaluru in a Toyota Innova - a 220-km drive - when the businessman asked him to turn towards Mangaluru.

As they approached a bridge near Mangaluru, the businessman asked the driver to stop the car and got down from the vehicle. Mr Patil, in the statement, said Mr Siddhartha asked him to drive towards the other end of the bridge and wait there.

Multiple teams of police forces, along with the Coast Guard and the NDRF, were being carried out since Tuesday to locate Mr Siddhartha. Police had also deployed the dog squads and inflatable boats in the search operation and roped in local fishermen to search the river.

Days before he went missing, Mr Siddhartha, 60, had reportedly written a letter to board members and employees of Cafe Coffee Day. The letter - accessed by news agency ANI - alleges harassment by an income tax officer and expresses regret for not being able to create "the right profitable business".

He also said that he was under "tremendous pressure" from one of "the private equity partners.

VG Siddhartha's offices were raided by income tax officers in September 2017. He is among the country's largest exporters of coffee bean. His family has been in the coffee-growing business for more than 130 years, according to his profile page on the website of consultancy firm Mindtree, where he is a non-executive director.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.