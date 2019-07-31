Body Of Missing Cafe Coffee Day Owner VG Siddhartha Found: Updates

VG Siddhartha's body was recovered from the Netravati river by local fishermen who were assisting the search operations

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 31, 2019 08:05 IST
VG Siddhartha had gone missing on Monday

New Delhi: 

The body of missing Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha has been found, two days after he went missing from a bridge near Mangaluru in Karnataka. His body was recovered from the Netravati river by local fishermen who were assisting the search operations. His body was reportedly found half a kilometer from the bridge. A massive search operation was on since Monday evening for Mr Siddhartha, who is former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna's son-in-law. The Coast Guard and NDRF joined police in the search operations on Tuesday, with deep divers also called in from Kochi.

Here are the updates on this major story:


Jul 31, 2019
08:05 (IST)
  • Friends and relatives have confirmed that the body is of VG Siddhartha, says Mangalore legislator UT Khader.

Jul 31, 2019
07:58 (IST)
  • "We are taking the body to Wenlock Hospital. We will continue further investigation," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner.
Jul 31, 2019
07:43 (IST)
  • "We found the body early morning today. It needs to be identified. We have already informed the family members," Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said.
