Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha Goes Missing From Mangaluru

VG Siddhartha is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna

VG Siddhartha, the founder of the popular chain Cafe Coffee Day and son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, has gone missing from Mangaluru in Karnataka, the police said. He was last seen near Netravati river in the coastal town on Monday, according to reports.

In visuals, a group of policemen are seen on a bridge scanning the river below. Another group of policemen on inflatable boats has joined the search.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and BL Shankar have arrived at the Bengaluru home of SM Krishna, news agency ANI reported.

