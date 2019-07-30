Police Search On For SM Krishna's Missing Son-In-Law VG Siddhartha: Updates

New Delhi:
Police are searching near the Netravati river for VG Siddhartha
VG Siddhartha, the founder of the popular chain Cafe Coffee Day and son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, has gone missing from Mangaluru in Karnataka, the police said. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and BL Shankar visited the Bengaluru home of BJP leader SM Krishna this morning. Police have been searching for Mr Siddhartha near the Netravati river in Mangaluru, where he was last seen, according to reports.
Here are the updates on this developing story:
The driver, in his statement, said he tried to call Mr Siddhartha but his phone was switched off
According to VG Siddhartha's driver's statement, the CCD founder asked him to head to Sakleshpur from Bengaluru. En route, he asked his driver to head to Mangalore. He then asked him to stop by a bridge and told him he will visit a site and return
"I am very shocked that our friend, a very good man, who has given so thousands of jobs, is missing since yesterday night. All sorts of possibilities are there - might have got into another car, accidentally fell into water. We pray for his safety," said former Congress minister UT Khader
Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said that boat service and help of local fishermen is being taken to conduct search operation in the Netravati river