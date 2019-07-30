Police Search On For SM Krishna's Missing Son-In-Law VG Siddhartha: Updates

VG Siddhartha, the founder of the popular chain Cafe Coffee Day and son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, has gone missing from Mangaluru in Karnataka, the police said. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and BL Shankar visited the Bengaluru home of BJP leader SM Krishna this morning. Police have been searching for Mr Siddhartha near the Netravati river in Mangaluru, where he was last seen, according to reports.

