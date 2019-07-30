Cafe Coffee Day Shares Plunge After Promoter VG Siddhartha Goes Missing

VG Siddhartha owns 32.75% stake in Coffee Day Enterprises, the owner of caf chain Cafe Coffee Day.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises and SICAL Logistics plunged by their daily maximum limit of 20 per cent each to Rs 154.05 and Rs 72.80 respectively on the BSE after their promoter V G Siddhartha went missing yesterday evening, Coffee Day Enterprises said in an exchange filing. Mr Siddhartha has gone missing from near a river in Mangaluru in Karnataka, the police said. He was last seen on a bridge over the Netravati river in the coastal town, according to reports.

The police have launched a massive search operation near the 1-km-long bridge; divers are scanning the muddy river. Cops on inflatable boats have joined the search.

In a letter that Mr Siddhartha reportedly wrote to the management and employees of the coffee chain, he expressed unhappiness over not creating "the right profitable business". "...I have failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts... Every financial transaction is my responsibility... The law should hold me and only me accountable," news agency ANI reported.

Mr Siddhartha was recently in the news after he sold about 20 per cent of his stake in tech company Mindtree Ltd to engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd. He was also in talks with Coca-Cola Co to sell his flagship chain to the snack food and cola giant, according to local media.

Mr Siddhartha's offices were raided by income tax officers in September 2017. He is among the country's largest exporters of coffee bean. His family has been in the coffee-growing business for more than 130 years, according to his profile page on the website of consultancy firm Mindtree, where he is a non-executive director.

Mr Siddhartha owns 32.75 per cent stake in Coffee Day Enterprises, the owner of café chain Cafe Coffee Day and is also one of the promoters of SICAL Logistics, the integrated logistics solutions provider, according to information on the BSE.

As of 10:41 am, Coffee Day Enterprises and SICAL Logistics shares were locked in a 20 per cent lower circuit.

