Cabinet Approves Rs 14,115 Crore Road Projects In Delhi, UP

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved road projects in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 14,115 crore.

The construction of a 6-lane road tunnel for NH-148AE, connecting Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj in Delhi, has been approved, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing.

The 8.1-kilometre project will be developed with a total capital cost of Rs 6,969.67 crore.

Besides, the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its nod for the construction of the 117.7-km 4/6-lane access-controlled Kanpur-Kabrai section of NH-34 in Uttar Pradesh.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 7,145.14 crore.

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