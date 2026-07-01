Cabinet Approves Rs 14,115 Crore Road Projects In Delhi, UP

- Union Cabinet approved road projects in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 14,115 crore
- A 6-lane road tunnel on NH-148AE in Delhi will connect Dwarka Expressway to Nelson Mandela Marg
- The 8.1-km Delhi tunnel project has a capital cost of Rs 6,969.67 crore
Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved road projects in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 14,115 crore.
The construction of a 6-lane road tunnel for NH-148AE, connecting Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj in Delhi, has been approved, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing.
The 8.1-kilometre project will be developed with a total capital cost of Rs 6,969.67 crore.
Besides, the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its nod for the construction of the 117.7-km 4/6-lane access-controlled Kanpur-Kabrai section of NH-34 in Uttar Pradesh.
The estimated cost of the project is Rs 7,145.14 crore.
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