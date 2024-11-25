Cabinet Approves 2 Hydro Projects Worth Rs 3,689 Crore In Arunachal Pradesh

The state would benefit from 12 per cent free power. (Representational)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Monday approved two hydropower projects entailing an investment of Rs 3,689 crore in Arunachal Pradesh.

After the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters that the CCEA approved an investment of Rs 1,750 crore for the construction of 186 MW Tato-I Hydro Electric Project and Rs 1,939 crore for 240 MW Heo Hydro Electric Project in Shi Yomi District of Arunachal Pradesh.

Power generated from the two projects will help improve the power supply position in Arunachal Pradesh and will also help in balancing the national grid, the minister said.

The projects will be implemented through joint venture companies between North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

For the Tato-I project, the central government will extend Rs 77.37 crore as budgetary support for the construction of roads, bridges and associated transmission lines under enabling infrastructure besides Central Financial Assistance of Rs 120.43 crore towards equity share of the state, the minister added.

For Heo project, the Government of India shall extend Rs 127.28 crore as budgetary support for construction of roads, bridges and associated transmission lines under enabling infrastructure besides Central Financial Assistance of Rs.130.43 crore towards equity share of the State, he added.

The state would benefit from 12 per cent free power and another 1 per cent towards the Local Area Development Fund (LADF) besides significant infrastructure improvement and socio-economic development of the region.

The district will also benefit from the construction of essential infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, vocational training institutes like ITIs, marketplaces, playgrounds, etc. to be financed from dedicated project funds of Rs 15 crore.

