Video: Dam Collapses In Himachal Amid Heavy Rainfall, Vehicles Swept Away

A horrifying video has surfaced showing the moment a cofferdam, part of the Malana-I Hydropower Project in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, collapsed amid flash floods.

The incident, which occurred due to continuous heavy rainfall, triggered panic in the downstream areas of the dam.

The breach led to a surge of water that swept away heavy machinery and vehicles stationed near the dam site, including a hydra crane, a dumper truck, a rock breaker, and a camper or car. The viral footage shows the force of the gushing water tearing through the site, sending debris downstream.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. Continuous rainfall and sudden flash floods have caused a significant rise in the water level of the Parvati River, which merges with the Beas River near Bhuntar, approximately 10 kilometres south of Kullu.

Earlier, a massive landslide had struck the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway near Pandoh Dam in the Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, completely blocking traffic and causing a major disruption in the region.

According to the reports, over 50 meters of the highway caved in. The landslide was believed to have been triggered by continuous rainfall. A portion of Chandigarh-Manali National Highway between Pandoh Dam and the Baglamukhi ropeway on Mandi-Kullu stretch had collapsed due to a major road cave-in.

Sakshi Verma, Superintendent of Police, Mandi, had said, "Chandigarh-Manali National Highway blocked in Mandi following a landslide near the Pandoh Dam. Continuous rainfall since last night is believed to have triggered the slide."

Meanwhile, the monsoon's continued onslaught in Himachal Pradesh has severely crippled essential services across the state. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), as of 10:00 am on August 2, a staggering 383 roads remain blocked, 747 distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 249 water supply schemes are down due to rain-triggered damage.

The situation marks a sharp escalation from earlier days, with national highways NH-305, NH-505, NH-21, and NH-03 among the major routes rendered impassable due to landslides and debris. Several interior roads in districts like Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, and Una remain inaccessible, further complicating rescue and repair efforts.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has confirmed that 173 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon. Of these, 95 deaths are directly linked to rain-induced calamities, such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses. At the same time, 78 have occurred in road accidents, many caused by slippery terrain and poor visibility.

(With inputs from ANI)

