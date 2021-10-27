Cab Driver Assaults Couple In Kolkata Over Switching On AC, Say Police

As per the complaint, the driver refused to switch on the AC and an argument followed. (Representational)

A couple was allegedly assaulted by the driver of an app-based cab in Kolkata following an altercation over switching on the air condition of the vehicle, police said today.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening when they were in the Dharmatala area, a police officer said.

As per the complaint, the driver refused to switch on the AC of the vehicle, following which an argument ensued, he said.

"The driver then allegedly assaulted the couple. We have started a probe into the complaint," he added.

