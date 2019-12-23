Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: Congress, DMK To Protest; BJP To Hold Rally In Favour Of Citizenship Bill

The Congress will hold a protest on Monday against the Centre's new citizenship law, agitation against which is sweeping the country. The protest meet will be held at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, who had been abroad since the protests over the new law escalated last Sunday, is expected to attend the meet. More than 20 people have died in the protests against the new law since it was signed off by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 11. Fifteen of the deaths have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and two in Mangaluru.
The protests had escalated last Sunday with a police crackdown on the students of Delhi's prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia after their protest march ended in violence. On Thursday, 13 cities across 10 states held protest marches, in some cases, defying police clampdown.
Here are the LIVE Updates on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA):
Tamil Nadu: Security tightened in Chennai as DMK and its alliance parties are set to hold a 'mega rally' against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, today in the city. pic.twitter.com/VzdcqxHq5F- ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019
Traffic Alert- Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 23, 2019
Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.
Dear Students & Youth of 🇮🇳,- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 23, 2019
It's not good enough just to feel 🇮🇳. At times like these it's critical to show that you're 🇮🇳 & won't allow 🇮🇳 to be destroyed by hatred.
Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate & violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah.