Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: Congress, DMK To Protest; BJP To Hold Rally In Favour Of Citizenship Bill

CAA Protests: There have been protests over the past few days in several parts of the country.

The Congress will hold a protest on Monday against the Centre's new citizenship law, agitation against which is sweeping the country. The protest meet will be held at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, who had been abroad since the protests over the new law escalated last Sunday, is expected to attend the meet. More than 20 people have died in the protests against the new law since it was signed off by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 11. Fifteen of the deaths have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and two in Mangaluru.

The protests had escalated last Sunday with a police crackdown on the students of Delhi's prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia after their protest march ended in violence. On Thursday, 13 cities across 10 states held protest marches, in some cases, defying police clampdown.

Dec 23, 2019 10:21 (IST) CAA protests: Massive rally against the Citizenship Act in Chennai



DMK chief MK Stalin lead a massive rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Chennai despite the police denying permission to do so. Taking note of public interest litigation expressing apprehension over violence erupting during the proposed rally, the Madras High Court has directed the police to record it in order to fix liability in case of any damage to public or private property.

Dec 23, 2019 10:12 (IST) Citizenship protest: DMK to hold Anti-CAA protest rally



DMK will hold a protest rally in Chennai against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.



Dec 23, 2019 10:09 (IST) Tight security arrangements have been made in Chennai ahead of DMK's rally against the new citizenship law. Tamil Nadu: Security tightened in Chennai as DMK and its alliance parties are set to hold a 'mega rally' against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, today in the city. pic.twitter.com/VzdcqxHq5F - ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 09:25 (IST) The road between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi. Traffic Alert



The road between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

Dec 23, 2019 08:56 (IST) Rahul Gandhi urges students to join Congress protest



This is the first time a large number of leaders of the party led by Sonia Gandhi, including her son and party MP Rahul Gandhi, would be hitting the streets after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill sailed through both houses of parliament over a week ago. Dear Students & Youth of 🇮🇳,



It's not good enough just to feel 🇮🇳. At times like these it's critical to show that you're 🇮🇳 & won't allow 🇮🇳 to be destroyed by hatred.



This is the first time a large number of leaders of the party led by Sonia Gandhi, including her son and party MP Rahul Gandhi, would be hitting the streets after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill sailed through both houses of parliament over a week ago.