Citizenship Act Protest: 'Insult To Parliament': Smriti Irani On Mamata Banerjee's Referendum Dare

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her demand for UN-monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and NRC, saying her remark was an insult to the Parliament.

The Union textile minister is in Kolkata to attend an event at a city hotel.

"The comment (made by Mamata Banerjee) is an insult to Indian Parliament," Ms Irani told reporters when asked to react on the chief minister's remark over the citizenship law.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday dared the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to go for a UN-monitored referendum on the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide NRC and said that he will have to quit if it fails "mass vote".