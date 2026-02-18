Buying A DDA Flat? You'll No Longer Pay Separate Fee For Parking Spot

In a major policy shift, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has simplified its pricing by eliminating separate parking fees from the total cost of its flats.

The authority, responsible for planning, development, and construction of residential and commercial projects, has decided that no additional cost will be levied for car or scooter parking while determining the disposal price under its ongoing and upcoming housing schemes.

The decision was issued through an office order by the Office of the Commissioner (Housing) and has been approved by the Vice Chairman, DDA. It comes into immediate effect.

What Changes For Buyers?

Under the revised methodology, the DDA has integrated the total cost of construction of parking into the overall expenditure incurred for construction of housing pockets. This expenditure will be used to calculate the Plinth Area Rate (PAR) of flats.

The order clearly states: "Henceforth, the total cost of construction of parking shall be included in the total expenditure incurred for construction of Housing pockets for the purpose of calculating the Plinth Area Rate (PAR) of flats."

In another key clarification, the authority added: "No separate or additional cost on account of Car Garage/Scooter Garage/Covered or Uncovered Parking shall be included in the total cost of the flat."

In effect, buyers will no longer see parking reflected as an independent charge component while calculating the disposal price of their flats.

What Has Been Withdrawn?

The move partially modifies a circular dated December 1, 2025, under which parking-related components were calculated separately. Earlier, the cost of construction of car or scooter garages was computed as the plinth area of the garage multiplied by 60 per cent of the PAR and adjusted for depreciation. Similarly, parking construction cost was calculated as the plinth area of parking multiplied by the PAR of parking and adjusted for depreciation.

The circular had also specified that "in case separate expenditure details w.r.t parking are furnished by the Engineering Wing. Otherwise, 60% of PAR will be used for cost of construction of parking."

Additionally, the land cost of garage or parking was calculated by multiplying the plinth area by applicable PDR rates and the land factor of the respective flat.

All these components will now not be considered separately while determining the disposal price of flats.

Schemes Covered

The revised costing methodology will apply to all ongoing housing schemes, including DDA Karmayogi Awas Yojana 2025 (FCFS), DDA Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025 (E-Auction), DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026 (FCFS) and DDA Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026 (FCFS). It will also apply to all future housing schemes launched by DDA.

What Remains Unchanged?

The DDA has clarified that the changes will have no impact on its policy for fixation of cost for disposal of standalone car garages, scooter garages, or covered and uncovered parking spaces left after completion of a scheme and due allotment. The policy guidelines for disposal of EWS flats built by developer entities under the March 10, 2025 circular (Authority Resolution No. 67/2024) also remain unaffected.

While the overall cost structure remains intact, buyers will no longer see parking as a separate add-on in their final bill, a change that simplifies pricing and removes an extra cost head from DDA's housing calculations.

With the order taking effect immediately, all ongoing and upcoming DDA schemes will now follow this revised formula, marking a structural shift in how the authority presents flat pricing to thousands of homebuyers.

