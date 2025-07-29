Illegal, Unlicensed Medicines Worth Rs 1.3 Crore Seized from Delhi Flat

The Delhi Drugs Control Department on Tuesday seized unlicensed medicines worth over Rs 1.3 crore from a flat in Paschim Vihar. Officials said the drugs were being stored illegally for sale.

The raid was carried out by a special enforcement team following a tip-off to the department's intelligence wing about unauthorised drug storage and distribution from the address.

"We found a huge stock of prescription drugs stored without any documentation. The person present couldn't produce a single valid licence," an official involved in the raid told NDTV.

The medicines found at the location included several widely prescribed drugs, such as: Omeprazole (Omez), Ketorolac (Ketorol-DT), Glimepiride (Amaryl), Dapagliflozin (Forxiga), Calcitriol with calcium (Bio-D3 Plus), Foracort inhalers (200/400 strength), Vildagliptin with metformin (Jalra-M), Sitagliptin with metformin (Janumet), Febuxostat (Furic 40), Telmisartan (Telista 40),

Most of the medicines were from established pharmaceutical companies and are used to treat diabetes, blood pressure, arthritis, and gastrointestinal issues.

Random samples have been sent for lab testing, while others were forwarded to the manufacturers to check for authenticity. The remaining stock has been seized and placed under court-approved custody.

Supply Chain Being Probed

Officials suspect a larger network behind the illegal operation. The source of the stock and its intended buyers are now under investigation.

"This wasn't a retail pharmacy or warehouse. It was a residential address with a full-fledged inventory meant for sale," the official added.

Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said search and seizure operations are being intensified.

"The Delhi Government has zero tolerance towards illegal and unlicensed drug operations. Stern action will be taken against those dealing in fake or expired medicines. We are intensifying search and seizure operations across the city, and this enforcement drive will continue to protect citizens from such unethical practices," he said.

Officials said more raids could follow as the department tracks links across the supply chain.