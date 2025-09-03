Businessman Harsh Goenka's "Confused <i>Desh Bhakt</i>" Post, And A Dilemma

Industrialist Harsh Goenka on Tuesday recalled India's recurring boycott calls, describing himself as "a confused desh bhakt" while listing everything from Chinese goods to American fast food that he has given up. "As a patriot, I am utterly confused," the RPG Chairman wrote on X. He listed how he gave up Chinese noodles and idols. In the wake of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, India promoted a boycott of China-made products and banned more than 200 Chinese apps, including TikTok.

"Then I stopped having Turkish baklava," he said, a dig at Ankara's support for Pakistan, which most recently included siding with Pakistan and providing them with drones and ammunition during India's Operation Sindoor earlier this year.

Mr Goenka then recalled cancelling a Maldives holiday. India's sharp fallout with Male in January 2024 after Maldivian ministers mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a nationwide boycott that slashed Indian tourist arrivals by more than a third.

As a patriot, I am utterly confused. Earlier I boycotted China (no noodles, no Chinese Ganesha), then I stopped having Turkish baklava, next it was Maldives (I cancelled my holiday), then I went to the temple erected for Trump and embraced everything American.



The business tycoon also wrote that he once embraced "everything American" after visiting a temple dedicated to US President Donald Trump, but "as a loyalist", has now stopped going to McDonald's or drinking Coke. This appeared to reference recent trade tensions under Trump, who has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports and an additional 25 per cent for buying Russian oil.

"I've moved to Russian vodka and preparing for making TikTok reels," Mr Goenka added, alluding to New Delhi's continued oil purchases from Moscow despite US pressure, and social media chatter about Chinese apps possibly returning as India resets ties with Beijing.

Mr Goenka's post came close on the heels of growing bonhomie between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China.

He said his "current dilemma" was whether he could watch the upcoming Pakistan cricket game.

"A confused desh bhakt (patriot)," he signed the post.

Earlier this week, on the sidelines of the SCO, PM Modi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

India continues to import Russian oil at discounted rates of $3 to $4 per barrel despite US objections over Moscow's war against Ukraine, with Russia's Ural crude now being offered at even lower prices for September and October cargoes.

On Sunday, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The two leaders pledged to resolve their border differences and bolster cooperation.