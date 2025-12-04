In Pics: PM Modi Greets Vladimir Putin At Delhi Airport With Hug, Handshake

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for a 27-hour visit. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi's Palam airport. The Russian President landed in Delhi at 6:35 pm.

Here's is a look in pictures as PM Modi received President's Putin at the airport.

PM Modi received him at the airport with a hug before both of them left in the Prime Minister's car.

The PM will host the President for a private dinner at his official residence.

The two leaders will hold talks at Hyderabad House in a restricted format.

Putin will be in India for a 2-day visit during which he will held discussions on key issues.

This is the first visit of Putin to India since Russia's war with Ukraine begin in 2022.

On Friday, he will be accorded ceremonial welcome before formal talks begin.

PM Modi and President Putin will make a statement to the media after the talks. Putin will lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Friday.