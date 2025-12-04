In Pics: PM Modi Greets Vladimir Putin At Delhi Airport With Hug, Handshake

The Russian President landed in Delhi at 6:35 pm.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for a 27-hour visit
- PM Narendra Modi received Putin at Delhi's Palam airport with a warm hug
- The two leaders travelled in the same car after coming from the airport
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for a 27-hour visit. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi's Palam airport. The Russian President landed in Delhi at 6:35 pm.
Here's is a look in pictures as PM Modi received President's Putin at the airport.
PM Modi and President Putin will make a statement to the media after the talks. Putin will lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Friday.
