Bulli Bai Creator Earlier Made Lewd Remarks On Complainant's Pic: Police

Niraj Bishnoi was the fourth person to be arrested for their alleged involvement in Bulli Bai case.

Niraj Bishnoi, the creator of the 'Bulli Bai' application, had earlier also created an account on Twitter making lewd remarks on the picture of a complainant and even tweeted about the auction of the person, police said on Friday.

One of such accounts came into light when the 'Sulli Deal' case was under investigation. Through this handle, he had tried to plant some information regarding the possible propagator/originator of the Sulli Deals app, they said.

With the arrest of the 21-year-old engineering student, the Delhi Police had said it has solved the case related to hundreds of Muslim women being listed for "auction" on the Bulli Bai app on the Github platform.

During interrogation, it was found that Bishnoi had earlier created various Twitter handles with the initial name of "giyu" which is a gaming character. The handles have been identified as @giyu2002, @giyu007, @giyuu84, @giyu94 and @giyu44, a senior police officer said.

"The account @giyu2002 has been found associated with an FIR registered at the Kishangarh Police Station in southwest Delhi. In this case, from this Twitter account, he had made lewd remarks on the picture of a complainant and even tweeted about the auction of the same," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) K P S Malhotra said.

The account @giyu44 was created by the accused on January 3, 2022 with specific agenda to demean the arrests by Mumbai Police in the Bulli Bai app case and to throw an open challenge to law enforcement agencies to nab him. Bishnoi had also tried to show his identity from Nepal, police said.

"The account @giyu007 came into light when the Sulli Deal case was under investigation. Through this handle, he had tried to plant some information regarding the possible propagator/originator of Sulli Deals app," police said.

During this time, Bishnoi also created a fake profile of a girl and tried to communicate to the investigating agency as a news reporter. Further, he came in contact with various news reporters and tried to plant his misinformation with his nefarious goals, the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Bishnoi, a resident of Jorhat who studies computer science engineering in Bhopal, was the fourth person to be arrested for their alleged involvement in the case. The other three, arrested by Mumbai Police, include a 19-year-old woman from Uttarakhand, also alleged to be a prime accused in the case.

The Bulli Bai app was developed in November last year and updated in December. Bishnoi was also keenly monitoring social media.

Bishnoi disclosed during his interrogation that he created the "Bulli Bai" app on Github as well as the @bullibai_Twitter handle and others too, police said. The Twitter account was created on December 31.