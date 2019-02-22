Mascot Design Contest For Bullet Train Launched; Cash Prize For Winners

The bullet train name and mascot design contest has been launched online on mygov.in

Like Air India's Maharaja mascot, India's first bullet train is all set to get its own. A nation-wide contest has been launched to name the high-speed bullet train and also design its mascot. The completion is being spearheaded by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) and the winners will get cash prizes. The bullet train that will run from Mumbai to Ahmedabad is expected to be launched by 2022.

"The mascot essentially should be a well-designed character which will personify the value system of NHSRCL and will also be able to communicate effectively. Naming the bullet train will provide it an identity which will help people to establish a connect with the bullet train," NHSRCL said in a statement.

The contest has been launched online on mygov.in and the last date to participate in the name and mascot competition is March 25.

The winners of the design contest will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a participation certificate. There will be five consolation prizes also in each category worth Rs 10,000.



The winner of the train set name contest will get Rs 50,000 and five consolation prizes of Rs 5,000 each.

The name of the train and the mascot will be shortlisted through a nominated committee.

National High Speed Rail Corporation tweeted details of the contest.

Unleash the creative spirit in you and participate in the Logo and Mascot Contest for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail. Win cash prizes up to Rs. 1,00,000. Visit: https://t.co/SYjQqGOHS0pic.twitter.com/PavvDneahs — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 22, 2019

A similar contest was launched in 2017 to design the logo of the National High Speed Rail Corporation. The adopted logo symbolises speed and is represented by a "cheetah", while the red and blue lines symbolise calm and reliability.