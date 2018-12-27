UP Police Say They've Finally Identified Man Who Shot Cop In Bulandshahr

Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was hit with a stone by the mob

More than three weeks after a policeman was killed during mob violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, the police say they have zeroed in on the man suspected to have shot inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. The accused is Prashant Nutt, a resident of Bulandshahr, who can be seen in videos of mob violence on December 3, sources said.

Along with Prashant Nutt, sources say the police have also identified the man suspected to have snatched the service revolver of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. This suspect, Johnny, too is a resident of Bulandshahr, sources added.

The names of both Prashant Nutt and Johnny were not in the First Information Report filed after Subodh Kumar Singh was killed. They were, however, seen together in videos of the violence.

The Special Task Force of the UP Police is on the lookout for both of them and suspects them to be hiding either in Meerut or Noida.

The UP Police had earlier named a member of the right-wing group Bajrang Dal, Yogesh Raj, as the main suspect in the mob killing. Yogesh Raj, who claims innocence and has been missing since the incident, still remains the main suspect for instigating the mob in Bulandshahr, sources said.

An army man Jitendra Malik, also known as Jeetu Fauji, who was also suspected to be one of the main accused in the killing, was arrested on December 9 and is currently in judicial custody.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was attacked by a mob when he and his team had gone to a village to defuse tension after cow carcasses were found in a forest. The protests escalated after Bajrang Dal activists came to the area and blocked a road with a truck carrying the dead cows.

He was first hit with a rock by a mob of around 400 people, who chased his car to a field and shot him dead. A 20-year-old local man was also killed in the mob violence.

Yogesh Raj was the one who complained to the police on the cow carcasses and demanded action against cow slaughter.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been severely criticised by opposition leaders over law and order and for its handling of the situation after the violence.