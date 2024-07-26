Budget Should Be In Simple Language, Nirmala Sitharaman Tells NDTV: Highlights

Days after the first budget of Modi 3.0 was unveiled, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to NDTV's Editor-In Chief Sanjay Pugalia. The Union Budget 2024-25 rewarded key NDA allies, relieved taxpayers under the new regime and focused on creating job opportunities for youngsters.

In a big announcement for working professionals, Ms Sitharaman had said that the Centre will give one-month's salary to those joining their first job. No Changes were made to the old tax regime, which a large section of professionals opt for.

Budget 2024 also proposed to raise the limit of exemption of capital gains on some financial assets to ₹ 1.25 lakh per year.

Here the key highlights from the interview:

*Each budget is a challenge for its contents but equally it is a challenge to craft the language of the budget. It has been the message of the Prime Minister that the budget should be simple, so that anyone can understand. It should be in simple language.

*This change is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for budget communication

*In my childhood, the budget document used to be so difficult. But today, the budget speaks for itself.

*During the recess, I would go around and speak to professionals. And if there were any worthy corrections, we would do it.

*No state has been denied anything. Polavaram project should have been completed by now, but there were some technical issues.

*She underscored that the 2024 Union Budget focused on reducing the national debt without stifling economic growth.