Home Ministry Gets Rs 1.05 Lakh Crore In Union Budget

The Home Ministry was allocated Rs 1.03 lakh crore in the last budget.

The Ministry Of Home Affairs has been allocated Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the next fiscal in the budget, with special emphasis on the police force and work related to the 2021 Census. The amount allocated to the ministry this year is a modest increase over Rs 1.03 lakh crore allocated to it last year.

As the works for the Census 2021 has begun, the government has allocated Rs 4,278 crore under the Census Surveys and Statistics head.

The budget allocated Rs 1,126.62 crore for relief measures in case of natural calamities and Rs 842 crore for social security and welfare schemes.

The lion's share of the Home Ministry budget has gone to the paramilitary forces with the total allocation of Rs 92,054 crore for 2020-21.