Budget 2020: Congress hopes union budget will provide relief to salaried class

The Congress on Saturday expressed hope that the Union Budget would provide relief to the salaried class through tax cuts and invest in rural India besides providing a healing touch to the common man and industry facing "hardship" since demonetisation.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the last budget led to crashing consumption levels, soaring unemployment and falling GDP.

"Budget 2019= Consumption crashed, Unemployment soared, Farm distress surged, Incomes declined, Investments slumped, Public spending fell, GDP nose dived!," Mr Surjewala tweeted.

"Yet, Modiji gave Corporate Tax Cuts of Rs 1,45,000 crore. Let Budget 2020 give tax cuts to Salaried Class and invest in Rural India," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoped the budget fulfills expectations of the common people.

"Budget 2020 is the time for NDA government to provide a healing touch to common people and industries facing hardships since note ban. Hope the budget fulfills expectations of common people and provide relief across sections," Mr Gehlot said.