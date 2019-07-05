Budget 2019: Government Hikes Disinvestment Target To Rs 1.05 Lakh Cr For FY20

Indian Developmental Assistance Scheme will be revamped during the current financial year

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced raising the disinvestment target to Rs 1,05,000 crore from FY2019-20 as against Rs 90,000 crore set in the interim budget.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Nirmala Sitharaman said the sovereign external debt to GDP is among the lowest globally -- less than 5 per cent.

She also said a new series of coins of Re 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 easily identifiable for visually challenged will be made available for public use shortly.

The finance minister highlighted the need to replicate Zero Budget Farming, to go back to basics, which will help double the income of farmers.

Indian Developmental Assistance Scheme will be revamped during the current financial year, she added.

