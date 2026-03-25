"Dared To Call My Brother, Question Order": Chief Justice's Contempt Warning

In a sharp and strongly worded observation, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has slammed an attempt to question an order passed by him and warned of potential criminal contempt action.

During a hearing on a medical admission case, the CJI revealed a startling incident: "Someone called my brother and asked how I passed such an order. Why should there not be contempt proceedings against him?"

Addressing the counsel representing the Haryana government, he said, "He dares to call my brother and question how the CJI has passed the order? Will he dictate terms to me? You must verify this -- and as counsel, you should first withdraw."

He further issued a stern warning: "Even if he hides outside India, I know how to deal with such people. Never ever attempt this again. I have dealt with such elements for the last 23 years."

Case Background: Minority Certificate Controversy

The CJI's remarks came during proceedings related to a petition seeking benefits under the Buddhist minority quota for admission to a postgraduate course in Subharti Medical College, a Buddhist minority institution in Meerut recognised by the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI).

Siblings Nikhil Kumar Punia and Ekta Punia had approached the Supreme Court, claiming they were eligible for minority benefits after converting to Buddhism, despite previously appearing as General Category candidates.

Their admissions to the medical college were halted following a Uttar Pradesh government notification.

Read: "Wow. This Is A New Kind Of Fraud": Supreme Court On Minority Certificate Plea

Taking a critical view of the case, the bench described the situation as a concerning misuse of the system. "This is a new kind of fraud. Don't make us say more," the CJI had remarked.

The court questioned how candidates from the Punia Jat community, who are traditionally classified under the General category, could obtain minority certificates after multiple prior attempts as non-minority applicants.

Dismissing the plea, the court had underscored the broader implications. "You want to snatch the rights of minorities. You belong to one of the most prosperous communities -- be proud of your merit," the Chief Justice had said.

Justice Bagchi had also raised doubts over the timing of their conversion: "He became a Buddhist just before examination?"

The bench also questioned administrative accountability and asked how such certificates were issued: "How did the sub-divisional officer of Hisar grant these certificates?"

Consequently, the top court ordered the Chief Secretary of Haryana to provide the guidelines for issuing minority certificates. The court also questioned if it is permissible for upper-class candidates -- especially those above the EWS threshold who previously declared themselves as "General" -- to be granted Buddhist minority status for admission purposes.