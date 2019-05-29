BSP Leader Got MBA Exam Paper Leaked To Help Girlfriend, Arrested

Police said the gang would sell answers at Rs 2,000 per paper.

Feroz Alam had considerable political clout till about a day ago. On Monday, Raja was arrested for getting the MBA paper leaked, police said.

He confessed that he wanted to get the paper leaked to help his girlfriend who was taking the MBA examination and he used an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) employee, Irshad, to get the paper. He promised to get a permanent job in the university for Irshad.

Feroz Alam, also known as Raja, who has now been arrested and sent to jail, told the police that he had promised his girlfriend that he could obtain the examination paper.

Raja had initially sent his girlfriend a fake solved paper who later found out that it was fake.

Feroz Alam then met a friend, Haider, and the two convinced Irshad to get the paper leaked. Haider and Irshad have also been arrested. The girlfriend, however, is missing, according to the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash said that the flat where Haider lived had also been sealed. The flat belonged to Haider's uncle Tehseem Siddiqui who is said to be close to Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

"This gang would sell answers at Rs 2,000 each and had even formed a WhatsApp group for entrance examinees. The answers have been solved to over a dozen students till now," the SSP said.