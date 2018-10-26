BSP Announces Second List Of 29 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh Polls

The Mayawati-led party has so far announced 51 candidates for the 230-member Assembly.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) issued its second list for 29 seats for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections Friday. With this, the Mayawati-led party has so far announced 51 candidates for the 230-member Assembly.

Last month, BSP had declared its first list, dashing the Congress's hope of an alliance.

"We are going to fight all 230 seats in MP," state BSP chief Pradeep Ahirwar told news agency PTI.

The party has so far nominated 40 new faces and the candidates include those from upper caste communities too, he said.

The BSP has four MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, set for polls on November 28.