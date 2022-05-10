Border Security Force Shoots Down Pakistani Drone Carrying 10 Kg Heroin

Amritsar BSF DIG Bhupender Singh said the drone carrying Heroin was coming from Pakistan

The Border Security Force or BSF soldiers today foiled another smuggling attempt by a Pakistani drone, said BSF Punjab Frontier.

The BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pakistan and brought it down. The drone was carrying 10 kilograms of Heroin, added the Border Security Force.

"Yesterday around 11:15 pm, our soldiers heard the humming of a drone flying over the fence and fired 9 shots toward the flying object," said Amritsar BSF DIG Bhupender Singh.

"During the search, we recovered a hexacopter drone and seized around 10 kg of heroin. The drone was coming from the Pakistan side," he added.

