BSF Jawan Arrested For Killing Woman Constable Of Delhi Police: Cops

The accused was arrested form Delhi's Dwarka area, police said (Representational)

A BSF jawan was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a woman constable of the Delhi Police at her rented accommodation on the suspicion of her having an affair with someone else, officials said.

The accused identified as Naresh, 27, was in a relationship with the woman. He is married and his family lives in Rajasthan's Alwar district, they said.

During the interrogation, he disclosed that for the past few days he suspected her of having an affair with someone else. He said they were having a fight on the matter when he lost his temper and strangled her by chocking her neck, police said.

The woman constable, posted at Delhi's Tihar Jail, was found dead in her room on Wednesday.

She was currently posted with the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police, they said, adding that she was deployed at the Tihar jail as a daily diary entry writer in the office of the jail duty officer. Her parents stayed in Haryana's Rewari district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said a case of murder was registered after her body with strangulation marks was found lying on the bed of her room.

The scene of crime was also inspected during which her mobile phone was found to be missing from the room, he said.

"During local inquiry, we got to know that the woman was staying with a man from the past few days. On scanning the CCTV camera footage, a man was seen leaving the house on Wednesday morning. Later, he was identified as Naresh," Mr Arya said.

The accused was arrested form Delhi's Dwarka area while he was going to meet his advocate, Mr Arya said.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)