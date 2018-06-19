A Day Ahead Of Bihar Class 10 Results, 200 Answer Sheets Go Missing

Authorities of SS Balika Inter School have registered the complaint with the police and an investigation is underway.
The incident has once again risen questions on the education and security arrangements in Bihar after a number of mass cheating incidents have been reported from the state in the past.
Close to 18 lakh students appeared for Class 10 Board exams and the result is scheduled for June 20, 2018. BSEB Class 10 results will be available at the official website biharboard.ac.in
Last year, Bihar Class 10 results had a pass percentage of 50.12 per cent.