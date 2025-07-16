BRS Urges Poll Body To Delete Certain Symbols Resembling Party's "Car"

BRS Leaders Boinipally Vinod Kumar and Soma Bharat Kumar met the State Election Commissioner on Tuesday seeking deletion of certain identical symbols from the list of free symbols as they are similar, identical and look alike to the Election Symbol of 'Car' of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

They submitted a request to remove symbols resembling the BRS party's "Car" symbol from the list of free symbols for local elections.

The leaders explained the damage caused to BRS in the 2023 assembly elections by symbols resembling the car, such as the "Chapati Roller," "Camera," and "Ship."

In a letter to the State Election Commissioner, the BRS stated, "We, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a recognised state Political Party in Telangana, submit this representation regarding the misuse of identical symbols during Elections. Our party has been represented by the symbol 'CAR' for more than the last two decades and has successfully formed the Government in the State of Telangana twice since its formation on June 2, 2014. Over time, our party has earned the confidence and affection of the people through fulfilling promises made to the voters."

"The present Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party was initially a Registered Party with Election Commission of India (ECI) as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). However, since the General Body of Telangana Rashtra Samithi party decided to change its name as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), we accordingly appealed to the ECI to change Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in its records," the letter stated.

The letter stated that the change of name was initiated by the Party because it intended to go National by contesting elections across the country.

"The BRS Party has been successful in fulfilling the promises made to the voters of the State and thus earned the confidence and affection of the people and voters of the State. Unfortunately, this situation made it possible for our opponents to employ dubious methods to damage our prospects in the Elections. In this process, the opponents of our party have taken advantage of such identical symbols, which are available in the list of free symbols, to confuse the voters in choosing and recognising the BRS Symbol Car on the Ballot Papers," the BRS said in its letter.

"In view of the facts, circumstances and reasoning explained above and in lieu of the damage caused to the BRS Party, we earnestly pray your authority to immediately delete the above identical symbols to 'CAR' from the List of Free Symbols in-order to prevent using them in the upcoming Ordinary Elections to the MPTC/ZPTC Elections to be held in Telangana and other elections to State Legislatures and Parliament to be conducted throughout the country," BRS added in the letter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)