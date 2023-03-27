BRS Slams BJP As Its Lawmakers Share Stage With Bilkis Bano Case Convict

Convict was seen sharing stage with BJP MP Jaswant Bhabhor and his MLA brother Shailesh Bhabhor.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana has strongly denounced the BJP after a convict in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case shared stage with lawmakers of the party at a government event in Gujarat.

In a tweet, BRS MLC Kavitha said, "Bilkis Bano Rapist openly shares stage with BJP's MPs and MLAs. What have we become as a community that perpetrators of heinous crimes against women are being celebrated and given a platform while the victims plead for justice. India is watching!"

Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, brother of Kavitha, also attacked the BJP.

"Welcome to #AmritKaal. Balatkaar Justification Party and it's Brazen embrace of these rapists is a true reflection of their mindset," Rama Rao tweeted.

One of the men convicted for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members, freed last year under an outdated remission policy of Gujarat, shared the stage with BJP MP Jaswant Bhabhor and his MLA brother Shailesh Bhabhor at a government event held at Limkheda in Dahod district.