"Hate-Inducing Speech": BRS Seeks Criminal Action Against Revanth Reddy

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has approached the Director General of Police (DGP) Telangana, seeking criminal action against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for what it alleged to be a "highly inflammatory, hate-inducing and violence-inciting" public statement against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and the BRS.

On Monday, a BRS delegation met the DGP and submitted a detailed complaint against the Chief Minister, alleging him of gross abuse of his constitutional office during a public meeting held at Khammam on January 18.

The complaint alleges that Revanth Reddy's calls to "bury" the BRS by digging "100-metre pits" and to "demolish" the party's presence in villages, amounted to criminal intimidation and promotion of enmity.

The BRS alleged that such language, coming from the highest executive authority in the state, was not mere political rhetoric but carried the potential to provoke violence, embolden unlawful elements, and disrupt public order.

The party warned that the statements could be interpreted by supporters as approval to harass, attack, or socially boycott BRS leaders and workers, especially in politically sensitive rural areas.

BRS, in its complaint, further said that the remarks were aimed at humiliating KCR, whom the BRS described as a widely respected leader and the architect of Telangana statehood.

Targeting him in such a manner, the party said, hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people who identify with the Telangana movement and weakened the state's democratic culture.

Citing Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, the BRS maintained that political workers are entitled to equal protection of law and the right to live with dignity, regardless of party affiliation. It also referred to Supreme Court judgments, including Pravasi Bhalai Sangathan vs Union of India and Tehseen Poonawalla vs Union of India, which stress that persons in authority carry a higher responsibility in their public speech.

The BRS demanded immediate registration of an FIR against the Chief Minister, preservation of all video, audio, and social media evidence related to the speech, and strict monitoring to prevent any attacks on party workers. It also sought protection for BRS leaders and cadres across the state.

Warning that ignoring such statements would set a dangerous precedent, the party said the issue went beyond politics and concerned the protection of constitutional values, the rule of law, and democratic accountability in Telangana.