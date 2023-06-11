British Rapper Stefflon Don Visits Sidhu Moosewala's Village On His Birth Anniversary

She worked with Moosewala on songs like 'Invincible' and '47'

British rapper Stefflon Don on Sunday visited late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's village on his birth anniversary and paid tributes to him.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The British artiste was welcomed at Moosewala's house in Moosa village in Mansa by his father Balkaur Singh.

Ms. Don, who worked with Moosewala on songs like 'Invincible' and '47', said she came to celebrate the singer's legacy.

"I spent some time with Sidhu Moosewala and I would say that he was an amazing guy. He stood for his people and that is why I love him the most… Sidhu will live forever (in our hearts)," she said.

Several fans and supporters of Moosewala gathered at Moosa village to pay tributes to the singer while some of them even carried cakes and flowers. They also distributed 'chabeel' (sweet water) at several places in Punjab and Chandigarh on the occasion.

