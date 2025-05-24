British-Indian Twins Join High IQ Mensa Club For Brainiacs

A pair of British Indian twins have been admitted to the elite Mensa membership club of children with a high intelligence quotient (IQ) after clearing a tough set of challenges to score in the top percentile.

Krish,11, was the first to be accepted after scoring 162 - the highest score in a Mensa Supervised IQ Test session, placing him in the top 0.26 per cent of children with high IQ.

His sister Keira recently followed soon after with a score of 152 on the Cattell III B scale, placing her in the top 2 per cent.

"They are very competitive, and Keira was inspired to give the Mensa test due to Krish," said mother Mauli Arora, a Delhi-born senior IT manager who studied computer engineering in Pune.

"Our parenting style is very hands-on and we are actively involved with them on a day-to-day basis. Krish takes private piano lessons and also learns robotics on the weekends. Keira writes poetry and loves creative writing," she said.

The non-identical twins, who do "fight a lot" like any other siblings, share a strong bond and often gang up against their parents if they try to intervene in their quarrels.

Father Nischal, an electronics engineer from Mumbai, moved to the UK with his family around 25 years ago and the twins went on to enrol in the local public school in Hounslow, west London.

"Krish is very analytical and very strong in maths. While he will start Year 7 (class 7) in September, he has already completed Year 9 maths on a platform called Mathletics. Keira, meanwhile, is very creative. She writes beautiful poetry, and her creative writing touches the strings of heart," said Mauli.

The proud mum said it was remarkable for her and her husband to have both their kids admitted to the world's most exclusive club of brainiacs.

They encourage Keira to attend workshops to hone her creative talents. She is also the lead vocalist in her school rock band and will soon be starting private vocal lessons at her school from September.

Krish, meanwhile, is a talented Grade 8 pianist who participates in music festivals and has won several prizes across different categories in the last two years. He is also being exposed to basic economics, given his future career plans.

"While Krish would like to go to Cambridge to study maths and eventually be an actuary, Keira would like to be a lawyer, specifically studying commercial law," said Mauli.

