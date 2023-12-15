6-Year-Old US Girl With Genius Level IQ Inducted Into Mensa Society

The six-year-old with genius level IQ has a number of aspirations.

A six-year-old girl from New Jersey has been inducted into the Mensa society, the oldest high IQ society in the world, becoming one of its youngest members. According to CNN, Declan Lopez, a kindergartner, has an IQ of 137, which is why she is being compared to one of the greatest minds of 20th century, Albert Einstein (who had an IQ level of 160). To put this in perspective, the average IQ score for people under the age of 64 is 109. The Class 4 student is interested in arts, science, math and geography.

In an interaction with CNN, Declan demonstrated her prowess by correctly answering the atomic mass of Tennessine. "It is 294!" she said.

Her mother Meachel Lopez said Declan's abilities surprised her and her husband from a very young age. Ms Lopez claimed that her daughter was able to hold her bottle from "day one". And started speaking Mandarin at 18 months old.

"She's just an amazing little kid that can teach you everything about whatever subject matter has sparked her interest at that moment," Ms Lopez told the outlet.

She added that she's gone through great lengths to satiate her daughter's hunger for knowledge.

Declan, meanwhile, said when she learns something new, "it feels silly and exciting."

Her family has planned Declan's week, teaching her a new subject every day of the week. Monday is art day and on Tuesday, she focuses on science, learning the periodic table.

"She's really interested in making sure she knows all about the atomic weights of the elements and she knows all the numbers and she knows all the symbols and she knows all the classifications," said Ms Lopez.

Declan's school is also supportive, but the girl is also involved in social activities like karate, soccer and music theory.

"We try to foster a healthy and active social life as well, with events offered by Rockaway Township, playdates with her friends, trips to the mall," her mother told USA Today.

The six-year-old with genius level IQ has a number of aspirations. "She has mentioned wanting to be an astronomer, an actress, a surgeon, and a teacher to name a few," said Declan's mother.

Other famous people with a high IQ are William James Sidis, Leonardo Da Vinci and Marilyn vos Savant. Savant has the highest recorded IQ, receiving a score of 228, and was listed in "The Guinness Book of World Records" in 1985, according to encyclopedia.com.