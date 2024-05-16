London Schoolboy, Once 'Bottom Of The Class', Joins Mensa With IQ Score Of 162

Dhruv's father said the boy is very happy about his IQ results.

A schoolboy in London has become the newest member of high-IQ society Mensa. According to the BBC, Dhruv, a student of Robin Hood Junior School in Sutton, was previously bottom of the class. But his impressive score of 162 in an IQ test ensured his admission in the prestigious society. Mensa accepts people who score within the top two per cent of the general population in an approved intelligence test. The boy turned 11 in December last year and is a big family of Chelsea, the outlet further said.

The family of Dhruv is very happy as he was diagnosed with special educational needs in primary school.

"As a family, we are very proud of him. I am very lucky to be his dad," Dhruv's father Praveen Kumar told the BBC.

Elisabeth Broers, the head teacher at his school, said, "He's a delight. He is an all-round good guy, as are many of our children."

The family moved to London from India 21 years ago and was told the the teachers he was the "bottom of the class".

"I was crying on the inside, I just wanted him to be an average boy and have a normal life. The teachers said 'He's not learning anything at all'," said Mr Kumar.

"He's completely changed (now). It's a rags to riches story," he added.

Mr Kumar said Dhruv is very happy about his IQ results, but "doesn't want to talk about it too much".

Mensa, a non-profit organisation, was founded in 1946 and has about 150,000 members in more than 90 countries. According to its official website, the word Mensa comes from the Latin word for "table" and is also reminiscent of Latin words for "mind".

To join the organisation, a person has to take Mensa-approved intelligence test that has been properly administered and supervised.