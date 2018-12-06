British High Commission Seeks Consular Access To Christian Michel

Christian Michel was brought to India late Tuesday night following his extradition by the UAE.

The British High Commission sought consular access to Christian Michel, the British national who was sent to a five-day custody of the CBI on Wednesday, a day after he was brought to Delhi from the UAE to face probe in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal scam.

A spokesperson of the High Commission said information has been sought from the Indian authorities urgently on Michel's "circumstances". Another official said, "we have sought consular access to Michel."

"Our staff continue to support the family of a British man following his detention in the UAE. We are in contact with his family and the Emirati authorities regarding his case, and are urgently seeking information from the Indian authorities on his circumstances," the spokesperson said.

Michel was brought to India late Tuesday night following his extradition by the UAE in connection with the case. A court Wednesday remanded him in five-day CBI custody.

