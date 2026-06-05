British Foreign Secretary's First Delhi Visit Strengthens India-UK Ties

From a university campus in Bengaluru to critical minerals and maritime security, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper's maiden India visit delivers concrete outcomes across every pillar of the bilateral partnership.

In a visit packed with symbolism and substance, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper wrapped up a two-day official trip to India on Wednesday (June 3), leaving behind a trail of agreements that signal the rapid maturing of one of the world's most consequential bilateral relationships.

Cooper, who serves as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs in the Labour government, made New Delhi her first port of call as Britain's top diplomat to India - a choice that officials on both sides described as deliberate and telling.

A Partnership Under Review And Accelerating

At the heart of the visit was the first annual review of the India-UK Vision 2035, a sweeping roadmap adopted when Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to London in July 2025. Cooper held extensive talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and separately called on PM Modi, going through the five pillars of the framework - Growth, Technology and Innovation, Defence and Security, Climate and Clean Energy, and Education.

The tone from both sides was one of measured optimism. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), a landmark trade deal that took years of painstaking negotiation to close, was welcomed as a transformative unlock for bilateral commerce, with both ministers urging its swift entry into force.

On technology, the India-UK Technology Security Initiative (TSI) was cited as gaining meaningful traction, particularly in artificial intelligence and critical minerals - two domains where both nations have significant strategic interests and where dependence on single-source supply chains has become a pressing concern for policymakers worldwide.

Boots On The Ground: Military Ties Deepen

Perhaps the most understated but significant development in the defence sphere was the announcement of an exchange of military instructors between Indian and British training institutions. While modest in scale, defence analysts regard such people-to-people military exchanges as foundational trust-building measures that often precede deeper operational cooperation.

Liverpool Comes To Bengaluru

One of the visit's most visible deliverables was the handover of a Letter of Approval to the University of Liverpool to establish a campus in Bengaluru under India's New Education Policy. The announcement was made in the presence of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alongside Cooper and Jaishankar - and the institution is expected to begin welcoming students from the next academic year. It represents a broader push to make India a destination for globally-branded higher education rather than simply a supplier of students to Western universities.

Securing The Seas, Securing Supply Chains

Two other agreements rounded out the visit's deliverables. A Memorandum of Understanding between King's College London and India's National Maritime Foundation will establish a Regional Maritime Security Centre for Excellence - anchored within the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative - aimed at bolstering cooperative security architecture across critical sea lanes.

Separately, Cooper joined Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy to launch the UK-India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory, a joint mechanism to monitor and diversify supply chains for minerals essential to clean energy and advanced technology manufacturing.

The Bigger Picture

India and the UK have steadily elevated their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership beyond the traditional warmth of community ties and historical memory. Cooper's visit signals that under the current Labour government, London views New Delhi not as a legacy relationship to be maintained, but as a forward-looking strategic priority to be actively deepened.

The next milestone to watch: the first-ever Ministerial Dialogue on Education, which both sides said they hoped to convene soon.