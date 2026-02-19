UK Education Hub Opens In Delhi To Boost India-UK Academic Collaboration

In a move to strengthen collaboration in education, research, and skills development, while reinforcing people-to-people ties and promoting inclusive, sustainable growth in line with India-UK Vision 2035, David Lammy, UK Deputy Prime Minister, on Wednesday inaugurated the UK Education Hub at the British Council, the UK's international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange.

The Hub provides a single, structured platform to enable engagement, partnership, and alignment with India's National Education Policy (NEP) and the UK International Education Strategy.

Speaking at the event, David Lammy said, "To build a better future, we must invest in the next generation who will shape it. Expanding access to education will create lasting change. By bringing together governments, universities, and institutions, the UK Education Hub in New Delhi will forge deeper partnerships with India, share expertise, spark innovation, and grow our economies. This demonstrates our shared ambition of turning the UK-India Vision 2035 into a reality."

He added, "Delivering quality education today will change the world of tomorrow-empowering new generations of entrepreneurs, scientists, and leaders who will transform our shared future."

The Hub will oversee the annual India-UK Education Dialogue and support the achievement of education objectives under India-UK Vision 2035. It will serve as a platform for structured engagement among UK universities, Indian government ministries, regulators, and sector bodies, ensuring a smooth two-way transfer of information and stronger partnerships between the education sectors of both countries.

The UK Education Hub will: