From Defence To Farmers: What PM Modi Said On Historic Free Trade Agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer highlighted the significance of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and outlined its wide-ranging benefits for both nations during a joint press conference.

Here are 10 things PM Modi said following the signing of the India-UK FTA I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his warm welcome. Today is a historic day in our relationship. I am happy that after many years of hard work, today, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement has been concluded between the two countries. Indian textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, seafood and engineering goods will get better market access in the UK. New opportunities will be created in the UK market for India's agricultural produce and processed food industry. This agreement will prove especially beneficial for the youth, farmers, fishermen and MSME sector of India. On the other hand, UK-made products - such as medical devices and aerospace parts - will be available to the people and industry of India at accessible and affordable rates. To give new momentum and energy to our comprehensive strategic partnership in the next decade, we will also discuss Vision 2035. This will be a roadmap for a strong, trusted and ambitious partnership in the areas of technology, defence, climate, education and people-to-people connect. We thank Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Government for their strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. India and the UK are united in the belief that there are no double standards in the fight against terrorism. We also agree that forces that espouse extremist ideologies should not be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms. Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy must be held accountable. We have been sharing views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the situation in West Asia. Respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is imperative. The demand of today's era is development, not expansionism. Last month, several UK citizens were among those killed in the air crash in Ahmedabad. Our condolences to their families. Both the countries are writing a new chapter together in the field of education. Six UK universities are opening campuses in India. Just last week, the South Hampton University campus was inaugurated in Gurugram. For both of us, cricket is not just a game, but a passion. And also, a great metaphor for our partnership. There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat! We are committed to building a high scoring solid partnership.

