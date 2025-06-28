Bridge With 90-Degree Angle: Madhya Pradesh Government Takes Action Against 8 Engineers

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday suspended seven engineers including two chief engineers of the Public Works Department for the faulty design of the new Rail Over Bridge in Aishbagh area of the city with an unusual 90-degree turn.

"I took cognizance of the serious negligence in the construction of Aishbagh ROB and ordered an inquiry. On the basis of the inquiry report, action has been taken against eight PWD engineers," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on X late in the evening.

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired senior engineer, he added.

The construction agency and design consultant have been blacklisted, and a committee has been formed to make necessary improvements in the ROB, the chief minister said.

"The ROB will be inaugurated only after improvements are made," he added.

The newly built over-bridge became a subject of criticism and ridicule with local residents and netizens questioning its design and wondering how vehicles would negotiate the sharp 90-degree turn.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)