Bhopal's 90-Degree Bridge To Undergo Correction, Radius Expansion

Bhopal's much-debated 90-degree Railway Overbridge (ROB) is finally set for a major correction after months of criticism and nationwide headlines.

The Central Expert Committee has recommended that the bridge's turning radius be expanded by 10.7 metres. Currently, the ROB has a radius of just 6 metres, making the turn dangerously sharp for vehicles, particularly those with a high weight.

With the proposed changes, the turn will no longer remain a steep 90 degrees. Officials say this adjustment will not only reduce the risk of accidents but also ease traffic congestion on this busy route.

The bridge connects densely populated areas of Bhopal, where traffic pressure remains high throughout the day. Locals have long been demanding a safer design and better traffic flow.

Following the committee's recommendations, a new Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared and submitted to the state government and the municipal corporation. The revised work will be carried out under the joint supervision of the Railways and the construction agency. Officials maintain that despite the changes, the project's overall timeline will not be severely affected.

Residents and commuters using this stretch daily have expressed relief, saying the increased radius will significantly reduce their traffic woes and make the ROB a vital transport lifeline for the city.

The construction of the Aishbagh ROB began on 21 May 2022 with a budget of Rs 17.37 crore. The bridge was originally scheduled for completion in August 2024, but construction remains incomplete even in August 2025, already a year past its deadline.

The project drew national attention in June this year when images of the 90-degree design went viral.

The uproar prompted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to intervene, leading to strict action against officials and contractors. Eight engineers of the Public Works Department, including two Chief Engineers, were suspended, while a retired SE faced departmental inquiry. The construction agency and the design consultant were also blacklisted for presenting a faulty design.