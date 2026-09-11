BRICS Was Just An Acronym. India Was There When It Became Much More

India takes the BRICS chair in 2026 and hosts the bloc's 18th summit. Seventeen years after the group first met, it's a completely different animal. So, for that matter, is India.

Start at the beginning, and BRICS wasn't even a real thing. It was a label a banker invented. In 2001, Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill grouped Brazil, Russia, India and China under the acronym "BRIC", betting these four economies would end up running the growth numbers for decades. That's it - no summit, no secretariat, just a research note. It took until 2009 for the idea to grow legs, when Russia hosted the first actual BRIC summit. India was in the room.

The timing tells you a lot. The 2008 financial crash had just wrecked confidence in the old, Western-run economic order. Emerging economies had a point to make: institutions built after World War II didn't look much like the world anymore. BRICS became the stage for making that point.

A Club That Doesn't Quite Agree On Anything

South Africa joined a bit later, and the acronym picked up its "S". But don't mistake BRICS for an alliance - it isn't one, not really. The members barely agree on politics. Some are cozy with the West, some aren't, and some flip depending on the week. India's own foreign policy is a good snapshot of that mess: close defence ties with Moscow, a genuinely difficult relationship with Beijing, and warming ties with Washington and Brussels - all running at once, without much contradiction bothering anyone in South Block.

Which is why BRICS, for India, was never about picking a side. It's closer to a toolbox. Grab what's useful, skip the rest, and move on.

Less Talk, More Building

2014 is where things stopped being just talk. At the Fortaleza summit in Brazil, BRICS leaders signed off on the New Development Bank and a Contingent Reserve Arrangement. That mattered - instead of griping about the IMF and World Bank from the outside, BRICS was now building its own version. The bank sits in Shanghai and funds infrastructure and development projects across member states and beyond.

India's hosted this summit twice before, in 2012 and 2016. It took the chair again in 2021, in the thick of the pandemic, and used it to push digital health, tech and innovation cooperation - a BRICS Startup Forum came out of that stretch.

2023: The Year Everything Got Bigger

Johannesburg, 2023, is the real hinge point. BRICS voted to expand - and it wasn't a token gesture. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE joined in 2024. Indonesia came aboard in 2025. Overnight, more or less, a five-country club turned into something sprawling across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with serious oil producers and massive new markets sitting at the table.

Good news for India, in one sense - a bigger megaphone for Global South priorities and more leverage to push institutional reform. Bad news in another: more members means more competing agendas, more old fights between countries who don't particularly like each other, and more occasions where New Delhi has to play referee just to keep meetings from falling apart.

So What Does India Actually Want In 2026?

The backdrop this time isn't pretty. Wars keep breaking out. Trade routes are getting rerouted or blocked outright. Energy security is back to being a genuine anxiety, not a talking point. Supply chains are being torn up and rebuilt elsewhere. AI is turning into another front in the geopolitical contest. And through all of it, developing nations are still pushing - as they have for years - for real seats at the UN Security Council, the IMF, and the World Bank.

New Delhi's chairship theme comes down to four words: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. Nice words. The harder part, officials admit, is making sure this round produces something beyond another joint statement nobody reads twice.

Not Anti-Anyone

One thing worth clearing up: BRICS was never India's replacement for the US, Europe, the Quad or the G20. New Delhi runs all of them side by side - doesn't pick, doesn't have to. That's the entire idea behind what Indian officials like to call strategic autonomy. BRICS gets India in a room with China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa. The Quad links it to the US, Japan and Australia. The G20 bridges rich and developing economies. Layered on top: separate, deepening relationships with the US, the EU, Japan and the Gulf states - running in parallel, not in competition.

Go back to 2001 and India was just one name on a list an economist thought might matter someday. Now it's chairing the very bloc it helped build. That's the real story here - not the summit agenda, not the four buzzwords. A country that used to be the subject of other people's forecasts is now writing a fair few of them itself. And for what it's worth, New Delhi keeps insisting the goal isn't ideological - just a bigger voice for the Global South and institutions that look like 2026, not 1945.