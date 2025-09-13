Breakthrough In Murder Case In Which Thieves Took Shower Before Fleeing

In a big breakthrough, Hyderabad police have arrested the two men suspected of killing a 50-year-old woman at her Cyberabad home and looting gold worth lakhs. They were traced to Jharkhand. A special team has taken them into custody and is bringing them back for further investigation, said officials.

The chilling murder occurred three days ago, in which the victim was first hit with a pressure cooker and her throat slit with a knife and scissors. The suspects then looted from her home and bathed in her washroom before fleeing.

The Murder

Renu Agarwal, 50, was found dead by her husband at their 13th-floor flat in a gated apartment in the IT hub Cyberabad. Mr Agarwal and their son were at work when the crime occurred. They returned home early after their calls to her went unanswered in the evening.

Finding the main door locked, they entered the flat through the balcony with the help of a plumber and found Ms Agarwal dead.

The police said the victim's hands and feet were tied, and she was beaten with a press cooker. The assailants slit her throat with a knife and scissors that led to her death, they said. They made away with nearly 40 grams of gold and Rs 1 lakh in cash.

Before fleeing, the robbers took a shower in their house. They also changed clothes and left behind their blood-stained garments at the crime scene, police said.

Ms Agarwal's body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The Jharkhand Connection

The police found the Jharkhand connection during its preliminary investigation. The two men, both domestic helpers, were seen on CCTV heading to the 13th floor and leaving at 5:02 pm. One of them worked at Agarwal's, who was from Jharkhand and was hired via a manpower agency just 10 days ago, while another worked at a neighbouring house on the next floor.

The two were seen escaping on a two-wheeler that belonged to the other suspect's employer.