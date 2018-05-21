Brazilian Woman Swallowed 106 Cocaine Capsules In Alleged Smuggling Bid, Arrested The NCB recovered 930 gram of pure South American Cocaine in 106 capsules from the woman who was caught at Indira Gandhi International airport on May 14.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a 25-year-old Brazillian woman for allegedly smuggling cocaine in 106 self-swallowed capsules, officials said on Sunday.



The NCB recovered 930 gram of pure South American Cocaine in the 106 capsules from the woman who was caught at the Indira Gandhi International airport on May 14 based on intelligence inputs. The woman had arrived from Sao Paulo in Brazil.



She was later taken to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where an x-ray confirmed the presence of cocaine-filled capsules in her body.



"She got the consignment from the South American drug mafia and was supposed to deliver it to African drug traffickers active in the National Capital Region," a senior NCB official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, was placed under arrest on Saturday under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded to judicial custody by a court.



(With inputs from PTI)



