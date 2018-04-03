They Cut Her Bag Open At Delhi Airport. Inside Was Meth Worth 15 Crores

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials got a tip-off from the Narcotics Control Bureau about foreign woman carrying drugs. On Monday evening, Betty Rame reached the departure terminal of airport at around 8:30. Just as she was about to enter from Gate 3, a security official stopped her.
Betty Rame was the frisked and made to give her baggage for checking, When the officers passed her bag though the X-BIS machine, officials spotted an image which seemed suspicious. On lifting it, it seemed unusually heavy.
The CISF staff then cut open the false cover to find a packet weighing about three kilograms. It contained popular party drug Methamphetamine or "ice".
"About 3 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine, a party drug also known as 'ice', was recovered from the bag of the woman who hails from Zimbabwe. She was handed over to the NCB," a CISF official said.
The woman has been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further questioning.
Methamphetamine is prepared from Ephedrine which has a huge demand in India and abroad.