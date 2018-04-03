They Cut Her Bag Open At Delhi Airport. Inside Was Meth Worth 15 Crores The woman from Zimbabwe was caught with drugs after CISF officials at Delhi airport got a tip-off from the Narcotics Control Bureau.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Betty Rame from Zimbabwe has been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further questioning. New Delhi: A Zimbabwean woman was caught at the Delhi airport with close to three kilograms of party drugs on Monday. Security officials said the woman was carrying drugs worth Rs 15 crore which she was trying to smuggle to Manila in Philippines via Goa.



Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials got a tip-off from the Narcotics Control Bureau about foreign woman carrying drugs. On Monday evening, Betty Rame reached the departure terminal of airport at around 8:30. Just as she was about to enter from Gate 3, a security official stopped her.



Betty Rame was the frisked and made to give her baggage for checking, When the officers passed her bag though the X-BIS machine, officials spotted an image which seemed suspicious. On lifting it, it seemed unusually heavy.

The CISF found Methamphetamine worth Rs 15 crore from the Zimbabwean woman's bag.



"About 3 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine, a party drug also known as 'ice', was recovered from the bag of the woman who hails from Zimbabwe. She was handed over to the NCB," a CISF official said.



The woman has been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further questioning.



The CISF said Betty Rame took the drugs from an African peddler in Delhi. She reached Mumbai from Zimbabwawe on March 20 and had visited India earlier in November last year.



Methamphetamine is prepared from Ephedrine which has a huge demand in India and abroad.



A Zimbabwean woman was caught at the Delhi airport with close to three kilograms of party drugs on Monday. Security officials said the woman was carrying drugs worth Rs 15 crore which she was trying to smuggle to Manila in Philippines via Goa.Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials got a tip-off from the Narcotics Control Bureau about foreign woman carrying drugs. On Monday evening, Betty Rame reached the departure terminal of airport at around 8:30. Just as she was about to enter from Gate 3, a security official stopped her.Betty Rame was the frisked and made to give her baggage for checking, When the officers passed her bag though the X-BIS machine, officials spotted an image which seemed suspicious. On lifting it, it seemed unusually heavy.The CISF staff then cut open the false cover to find a packet weighing about three kilograms. It contained popular party drug Methamphetamine or "ice"."About 3 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine, a party drug also known as 'ice', was recovered from the bag of the woman who hails from Zimbabwe. She was handed over to the NCB," a CISF official said.The woman has been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further questioning. The CISF said Betty Rame took the drugs from an African peddler in Delhi. She reached Mumbai from Zimbabwawe on March 20 and had visited India earlier in November last year.Methamphetamine is prepared from Ephedrine which has a huge demand in India and abroad.