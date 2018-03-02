In Fierce Drug Raid, Mumbai Police Arrest 3 Including 2 Foreigners

Contraband like mephedrone and ecstacy drug worth Rs 2.1 lakh were seized from them, the official added.
In one case, personnel from the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC laid a trap near Eastern Freeway at Reay Road on Wednesday and nabbed John Peter (22), an Ivory Coast national, and Abu Abrar Seham (28), a resident of Bandra, with drugs worth Rs 1.26 lakh.
A taxi that was being used to ferry drugs was also seized, police added.
Further investigations were on, he added.
