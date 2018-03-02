In Fierce Drug Raid, Mumbai Police Arrest 3 Including 2 Foreigners

Police said that taxi that was being used to ferry drugs was also seized (Representational)

Three persons, including two foreign nationals, were arrested with drugs in south Mumbai by the police's Anti Narcotics Cell, officials said today.Contraband like mephedrone and ecstacy drug worth Rs 2.1 lakh were seized from them, the official added.In one case, personnel from the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC laid a trap near Eastern Freeway at Reay Road on Wednesday and nabbed John Peter (22), an Ivory Coast national, and Abu Abrar Seham (28), a resident of Bandra, with drugs worth Rs 1.26 lakh.A taxi that was being used to ferry drugs was also seized, police added. On the same day, in another case, ANC officials arrested Vincent Koman (24), also a foreign national, near Wadi Bunder with drugs, officials said.Further investigations were on, he added.

